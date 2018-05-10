Iggy Azalea Suns out Buns out in New Instagram Photo

Rapper Iggy Azalea is living the “Sun’s out, Buns out” life, as she sits poolside in a new photo shared to her Instagram. In the photo, Azalea wears a two-piece thong-style bikini that shows off her backside.

While she did not include a caption on the photo, many of her followers commented with their own.

“She gotta biggo onion booty make the world cry lol,” joked one adoring fan, while another called the rapper the “Bombest girl out here.”

Azalea is well-known and recognizable for her booty, mostly because of her talented twerking skills.

Taking to Instagram earlier this year, the “Fancy” rapper dropped down low on New Year’s Eve and twerked in a sparkling, sheer black onesie body suit with black bottoms and silver high heels.

Back in 2017, the blonde Australian dropped a new track, “Mo Bounce,” and the video for the song also featured her doing quite a bit of twerking.

In a radio interview in her native Australia, she talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Azalea said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips.

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff,” the 27-year-old continued.

“My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she later added.

In addition to her impressive twerking skills, Azalea has also been doling out romantic advice lately, some of which is pretty NSFW.

A woman on Twitter reached out for some help, tweeting, “What are you suppose to buy for men on Valentine’s Day?? This question has haunted me since my first high school boyfriend, I bought him underwear. SOS”

While many people responded, it was Azalea’s advice that really made waves. “Girl. Nothing! A card, P— or both (depending on how old you are reading this expert advice),” the “Fancy” rapper suggested.

The woman who Azalea initially gave the advice to eventually thanked her by tweeting back, “Well that sounds like a win win situation for me! I will absolutely take that advice and enjoy every second of it.”