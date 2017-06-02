Iggy Azalea Shares Her Hidden Talent On Social Media

Iggy Azalea is much more than her music and derrière and the rapper took to social media sharing another talent of hers that not many people knew she could do.

Earlier this week the Fancy rapper took to Instagram sharing a few photos from her Memorial Day weekend, which was filled with horseback riding. And from the looks of it, the artist is no novice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, we see the Sydney born rap star on the back of her horse named Defender as he treads through water. Then in a follow up shot we see Azalea achieving a jump while on the stallion.

She captioned one of the pics: “Had a great memorial weekend doing a little XC with Defender.”

Up Next: Iggy Azalea Shows Off A Chain Mail Bikini on Instagram

Check Iggy and Defender out below:

Had a great memorial weekend doing a little XC with Defender. A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 28, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 28, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, Iggy is having major issues having her latest album released.

The rapper revealed that Digital Distortion would drop on June 30 in a series of radio interviews last week and was then informed by her label that it wasn’t happening. The “Team” hitmaker then fired up Snapchat to share the news with her understandably frustrated fans.

More: Iggy Azalea Dropped 15 Pounds Twerking For New Music Video

Only the rapper didn’t stop there. She put her label on blast, called out execs for ignoring her and announced that the album now has no official release date. And then to top it all off, a bunch of new tracks were leaked online.

[H/T Instagram, The New Classic]