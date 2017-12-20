Iggy Azalea Flaunts Sexy Abs in Instagram Photo

It’s always sunny somewhere 🤫 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Iggy Azalea recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself getting some sun and she used it as the perfect opportunity to flaunt her sexy abs.

In the photo, the “Fancy” rapper is laying on a turquoise and white stripped towl and she’s wearing a blue bikini bottom and a barely noticeable skin-tone colored top.

The shot is centered directly on her midsection, showcasing her fit stomach and hips.

Azalea stays so fit, according to her, through all the twerking she has to do. In her video for “Mo Bounce,” Azalea twerked so hard that apparently she lost weight doing it.

In a radio interview in her native Australia, she talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Azalea said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips, saying, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

“My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she added.