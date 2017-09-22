Iggy Azalea Looks Fitter Than Ever in Athletic Bikini Photos

Iggy Azalea is offering her Instagram followers a glimpse at her toned bikini body. The “Fancy” rapper took to social media on Thursday to upload a couple posts in which she dons a racy bathing suit with thigh high boots.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

The first photo shows the Australian hip-hop artist striking a pose while wearing a silver bikini that showcases her famous physique. She held her glasses to her face as she looked down towards the pool below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a follow-up post, the “Black Widow” hitmaker squatted down with her back to the camera.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

The bikini images put Azalea’s surgically-enhanced shape on display, and she has been quite open about having cosmetic work done in recent months.

While many celebrities might not be forthcoming about their cosmetic procedures, Azalea told Seventeen Magazine that “denying it is lame.” She got a nose job in 2015 and explained that she has also undergone breast augmentation surgery.

“Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she told Vogue.

Not only is Azalea unafraid to discuss her cosmetic surgeries, but she also isn’t shy about showing off the results. Most recently, she posed completely topless for an upcoming collaboration and her Instagram followers went crazy. See the snaps here.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!