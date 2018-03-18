Iggy Azalea Bares All in Steamy Bathtub Video

Iggy Azalea is keeping her risqué social media presence up to par with a series of steamy bathub shots.

The 27-year-old “Fancy” rapper took to her Instagram story to show her evening dip in the tub.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showing off the floral tattoo on her wrist, Azalea (real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly) covers breasts with her arm. When she pans down to her lower half, she shifts her left leg left over her right to keep things from getting too risqué.

She simply captioned the photo “Hours.”

However, that was not the only time Azalea showed off her bathtub routine.

The rapper also posted a photo to her main Instagram profile showing herself in the tub. This selfieshot is much less revealing, but shows a glimpse of Azalea baring it all.

She simply captioned the photo with an emoji of a water drop.

When she is not sharing sultry candid photos, Azalea is hard at work on her next full-length project.

A fan on Twitter recently asked her about her current whereabouts and why she had not been talking more about her new single, the Quavo collaboration “Savior.” Azalea then let her fan base know that her relative silence was all because of the creative process.

“I’ve been recording tryna hand in my album so that’s why I’m not tweeting as much,” she wrote. “I’m sorry. I’m just tryna sort through tracks, finish off ideas etc.”

I’ve been recording tryna hand in my album so that’s why I’m not tweeting as much. I’m sorry. I’m just tryna sort through tracks, finish off ideas etc. https://t.co/0JVPOhCpPZ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 18, 2018

Azalea’s last proper project was 2014’s Reclassifed. She has stayed active since by touring and dropping singles like the 2017 tracks “Mo Bounce” and “Switch” and the 2015 Britney Spears collaboration “Pretty Girls.”