Idris Elba Says Wife Sabrina Dhowre Has Been Tested for Coronavirus

Just one day after actor Idris Elba revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus, he is now telling fans that his wife Sabrina Dhowre has been tested and is waiting for the results. On Monday, when he told fans the shocking news, he mentioned at the time that he had been tested but that Dhowre had not, even though she was right by his side during his video announcement. But today, he told fans that she was able to get a test and they’re both just waiting for the results.

“Sabrina is doing good, she finally today managed to get a test,” he said in a Twitter livestream. “Generally she’s fine. Nervous of course. Worried.” He stated that she woke up feeling a little sad considering the circumstances saying, “She’s doing okay. We’re very lucky we managed to get her a test this morning. She woke up this morning a little bit sad as I did. Yesterday was a lot for us. My wife isn’t used to the public eye as I am and yesterday we ere the biggest story in the world. It was weird because people were criticizing her or being beside me and that was bananas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He then clarified during the video why his wife was so close to him considering how contagious COVID-19 is, knowing that he had already been in contact with someone who tested positive for it, which is why he was tested in the first place.

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side,” he stated. “As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same thing for her. Love is all you get, and who am I to turn down my wife’s support? As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together.”

He added, “I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video, it was the most important moment for me.”

After yesterday’s announcement, he promised fans that he would keep everyone updated because he finds the transparency important given the critical circumstances that surround the unknown part of this virus. Today, he managed to give everyone a quick update.

“Right now though I am feeling OK. Woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms. My voice is a little bit tired, I didn’t sleep well. Still don’t have any symptoms. Checking my fever twice a day,” she detailed.

Because he doesn’t have symptoms, he encouraged those watching to take action and not take the virus lightly. He suggested everyone keep washing their hands and distancing themselves from others until things are a little bit more under control. Today, he thanked his fans for showing love and support and says he believes his diagnosis is making it a bit more real for those watching as more and more people continue to contract the deadly virus. While he feels a little down after he tested positive, he does seem to be remaining optimistic.