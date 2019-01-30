Ice-T Posts Topless Photo of Wife Coco Next Their Daughter, Draws Backlash

Ice-T isn’t apologizing for his family dynamic.

The rapper sparked backlash this week when he shared a photo of his wife Coco Austin, their 3-year-old daughter Chanel and the family’s puppy Alexus all asleep in bed.

“I wake up every morning with 3 girls … lol,” Ice-T, 60, captioned the picture, adding the hashtag, “#TheIceFamily.”

I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol #TheIceFamily pic.twitter.com/v87QJYl2R3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

What drew criticism is Austin sleeping topless with her hands crossed over her chest next to Chanel, who is clad in just diaper.

“What the f— guy,” one person responded to the tweet, while another made a since-deleted comment that appears have been about Austin’s breasts, which Ice-T responded to with, “Lol…. You’re looking hard … PS. Women have nipples …”

There were plenty of people offering support to the family as well.

Most people seem distracted by the nipple, almost as if they’ve never seen one in real life. I, however, see the beauty, peace & love. 💜✌ — Chelsea Shipley (@Chellyntone) January 28, 2019

“Most people seem distracted by the nipple, almost as if they’ve never seen one in real life. I, however, see the beauty, peace & love,” one person in the replies wrote.

“It’s a beautiful picture,” another added. “Thanks for sharing your girls and thumbs down to the haters and critics. It’s natural and heartwarming.”

It’s a beautiful picture. Thanks for sharing your girls and thumbs down to the haters and critics. It’s natural and heartwarming. — Myra Williams (@MyraWil04766330) January 30, 2019

Replying to a more critical tweet, the Law & Order: SVU star wrote, “And may I ask what’s your problem … ?”

In another standalone tweet, he addressed his haters at large, writing, “Everybody have a Great Day … Make your haters Sick. Moovin.”

And may I ask what’s your problem….? //t.co/MEp429ldpw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

Everybody have a Great Day…. Make your haters Sick. Moovin — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

Ice-T is no stranger to the clapback, and definitely doesn’t mind letting people know what he thinks on social media.

“Social media, to me, is to broadcast, not to receive,” he told PEOPLE in October. “So when I go on social media, I just say what I want. I don’t really care what anyone is saying.”

“I never felt shame because who can shame me? Who is the perfect parent?” he added. “Parenting is a work in progress and all kids are different. People need to mind their business and worry about their kids. We got this handled.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV