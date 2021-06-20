Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno Shades Modern Marvel and DC Superhero Stars

✖

Lou Ferrigno is not impressed by the actors of the current Marvel and DC Comics films. The former Incredible Hulk star took to Twitter and shaded both comic companies, criticizing the overuse of CGI compared to his time in the superheroic role.

"Can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn't going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well," Ferrigno wrote, adding in the hashtags "hulk series, og hulk, no cgi involved, diet and exercise," and his own name.

Ferrigno played The Incredible Hulk on the TV series produced in the 1970s and 1980s, playing the rage-filled green monster to Bill Bixby's David Banner. The former bodybuilder wore green paint and torn pants to play the Hulk, using his natural physique to represent the hero.

Fans of both companies and Ferrigno were confused by the post, responding with examples he overlooked while others agreed with the former actor. "I'm exhausted over all these CGIs. I understand that they make movies better but these guys now rely completely on CGI on things that used to be done so well and commonly back then," one user wrote in response to Ferrigno. "Also comic Hulk could jump thousands of feet in the air and land fine and jump over and over again. Marvel MCU made the Comic Book Hulk come to life CBS made a cheesy drama. You can't compare the two there totally different things," another added, criticizing the former bodybuilder.

Always enjoyed the hulk series & the 3 hulk movies, the Incredible Hulk returns, trial of the Incredible Hulk & the death of the Incredible Hulk, enjoyed all of it even till this day 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/oodVKZQzNK — Juan A Schubert (@Axel100684) June 19, 2021

"I loved you as Hulk but don't insult the current actors' dedication," a third fan wrote, disagreeing with Ferrigno's post. "Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, etc. all put in the work & aren't CGI. CGI Hulk looks the way the comic artists originally intended. Respect the past, embrace the present."

Despite his role as The Hulk coming to an end in the early '80s, Ferrigno continued to make appearances in the film adaptations for the character and voiced The Hulk in most appearances that followed the live-action series. This includes both early Avengers films, Ang Lee's Hulk and The animated Incredible Hulk series from 1996.