Hugh Jackman Declines Comment on James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Hugh Jackman is declining to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations that James Franco is facing.

Arriving to the Freak Show premiere Wednesday night with wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his side, actor Hugh Jackman declined to comment on sexual misconduct accusations that his Golden Globes Best Actor nominee competitor James Franco is facing.

“James actually held a dinner for all of the nominated actors, and we all came together,” he told a reporter. “And it was so great to feel so connected. He is an amazing actor, and he deserved it.”

When conversation turned to the “cloud” that Franco faced following his Golden Globes win, Jackman was silent.

“Yeah, I just don’t want to comment on that,” he added.

Accusations against the actor began to surface as he took the stage at the Golden Globes wearing all black and sporting a Time’s Up pin in support of the movement to bring awareness to sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault.

“Hey James Franco, nice Times Up pin at the Golden Globes,” actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan wrote, describing how Franco had exploited her after she agreed to appear nude in two of his movies.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Another Twitter user, Violet Paley, also came forward to accuse Franco of sexual misconduct.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Following the accusations, The New York Times cancelled Franco’s TimesTalk, which was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist.

Franco has denied the accusations against him.