Hugh Jackman Declines Comment on James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By

Hugh Jackman is declining to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations that James Franco is facing.

Arriving to the Freak Show premiere Wednesday night with wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his side, actor Hugh Jackman declined to comment on sexual misconduct accusations that his Golden Globes Best Actor nominee competitor James Franco is facing.

“James actually held a dinner for all of the nominated actors, and we all came together,” he told a reporter. “And it was so great to feel so connected. He is an amazing actor, and he deserved it.”

When conversation turned to the “cloud” that Franco faced following his Golden Globes win, Jackman was silent.

“Yeah, I just don’t want to comment on that,” he added.

Accusations against the actor began to surface as he took the stage at the Golden Globes wearing all black and sporting a Time’s Up pin in support of the movement to bring awareness to sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault.

“Hey James Franco, nice Times Up pin at the Golden Globes,” actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan wrote, describing how Franco had exploited her after she agreed to appear nude in two of his movies.

Another Twitter user, Violet Paley, also came forward to accuse Franco of sexual misconduct.

Following the accusations, The New York Times cancelled Franco’s TimesTalk, which was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist.

Franco has denied the accusations against him.

