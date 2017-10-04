Hugh Hefner’s Ex Says He Helped Her Overcome Her Eating Disorder

Hugh Hefner passed away on Sept. 27 at age 91, and tributes have been pouring in for the Playboy founder since his passing, as well as stories of the mogul’s life.

One of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, Cristal Camden, even credits Hefner for potentially saving her life, telling TMZ that Hefner was a major factor in helping her overcome her eating disorder.

Camden was one of Hefner’s girlfriends for about a year after they met in 2003 and eventually moved into the Bunny House across the street from the Playboy Mansion. Throughout all of this, she was suffering from an eating disorder, although she tried to keep it a secret.

After a movie night, Hefner spoke to Camden about her disorder, encouraging her to get help.

“He said, ‘Can I help you? I want to send you to treatment,’ ” Camden shared. “And he did.”

Camden said Hefner was the major reason that she ended up going to treatment, and credits him with pushing her to get help.

“If Hef hadn’t pushed me and really been supportive…I think I’d probably still be suffering, to be honest with you,” Camden said. “Maybe not even here.”

After the news of Hefner’s death broke, Camden shared a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Cherish my days with Hef, he’s changed my life immensely so glad to have been a part of playboy condolences to Mrs Hefner, Christie, David, Marston and Cooper,” she captioned the image.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @cristalcamden