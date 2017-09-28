Verne Troyer Gives Heartfelt Tribute to Hugh Hefner

Verne Troyer is paying tribute to Hugh Hefner on social media. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday to post a moving message about the late Playboy founder.

“A man before his time, an entrepreneur, a friend, and forever a legend,” Troyer wrote. “Somebody that changed peoples thoughts about sex and pushed the boundaries when it was taboo. I’ll always remember my times w/ Hef. My heart felt condolences go out to the family. RIP Hugh Hefner.”

Troyer is one of many celebrities that have shared heartfelt tributes to Hefner on social media. Pamela Anderson, who graced the cover of Hefner’s Playboy magazine a record number of times, shared an emotional video to say goodbye. Watch Anderson’s video here.

Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy confirmed in a statement to E! News. “He was 91 years old.”

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal and his four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who is currently working as Playboy‘s Chief Creative Officer.