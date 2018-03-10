Hugh Grant Welcomes Fifth Child

Hugh Grant is new dad once again!

The 57-year-old actor has welcomed his fifth child, and third with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. His ex Elizabeth Hurley shared the news on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son named Joh Mungo, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Grant’s ex and close friend Hurley shared the news during an appearance on the talk show Thursday, telling Cohen after being asked whether she was “surprised” Grant was a father to multiple children, “Well, he had another last week. He has five.”

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” the model and actress, 52, joked, adding on a slightly more serious note.

“No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet,” she continued. “Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

News that Grant and Eberstein, 39, were expecting once again broke in early January, when the couple were photographed in New York City and Eberstein’s baby bump could be seen peeking through her coat.

“I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon,” Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly told Swedish magazine Aftonbladet at the time.

The Paddington 2 star also has a son, Feliz Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6, with his ex Tinglang Hong.

While Grant has sworn off marriage in the past, parenthood is a different story. As the fun-loving dad commented to PEOPLE in January of how he makes his kids laugh, “It’s always amusing to put your underpants on your head.”

“My little girl, too, likes nappies on my head,” he added.

And the star couldn’t imagine his life any other way, saying, “Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it’s all enchanting.”

In his talk with PEOPLE, Grant admitted his children are the reason he doesn’t really rush when it comes to looking for work.

“I have 400 children and so many other things in my life,” he says, adding that “what’s nice is when work comes along, it tends to be a bit more challenging. I’m too old and ugly to be the young leading man in romantic comedies now, thank God.”