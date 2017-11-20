Here’s How Many Outfits Tracee Ellis Ross Wore at the AMAs

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is receiving high praise for not only her hosting responsibilities during the American Music Awards, but also the many outfits she wore throughout the night.

The 45-year-old, currently starring as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's Black-ish, had 12 outfits for the night, each one even more breathtaking than the last. If we're being honest, the over-the-top outfits, which would leave any fashion-minded person jealous, are worthy of their own awards.

RED CARPET - @amas wearing custom @stellamccartney dress & @tamaramellon pumps styled by @karlawelchstylist hair by @chuckielovehair makeup by @itsmatin #AMAs A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

The star took to the red carpet ahead of the show dressed in a backless maroon sequined Stella McCartney dress, which featured long sleeves and a thigh-high split.

Next, she appeared on stage in an orange iridescent pleated Ronald van der Kamp dress paired with Louboutin pumps.

Over the course of the night, Ellis Ross's frequent outfit changes included a black sequined Halston jumpsuit with vibrant red statement boots, a white x karla crop top and a large tulle ballgown, an ice-blue beaded shift paired with turquoise jewelry, and a plunging black dress with a peplum hem.

But without a doubt, the star's best ensemble of the night was her fashion tribute to her mother Diana Ross, who also appeared on the stage later in the night to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. To complete the iconic look, Eilis Ross actually borrowed the shirt from her mother's 1981 performance with Michael Jackson.

She ended the night wearing a classic little black dress.