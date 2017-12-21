Here’s How Many ‘Likes’ Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Bump Photo Has Now

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement might break the internet!

A little over an hour after she posted a black and white Instagram photo of her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson cradling her Calvin Klein-clad baby bump, the post had racked up nearly 3 million “likes” on the social media platform.

In comparison, Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement earlier this year racked up 11.2 million likes, making it the most liked Instagram photo of the year.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian captioned the photo. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

The response to Kardashians’ baby news was insane, as reflected in the number of likes she’s gotten on the post as well as the emotional responses fans have sent the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!” she tweeted an hour after confirming her pregnancy. “Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!”

Photo credit: E! Entertainment/Nicole Weingart