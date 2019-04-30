How Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Exit Will Be Handled on the Show Moving Forward

Luke Perry passed away on March 4, with the actor in the midst of shooting the third season of the CW drama Riverdale before suffering the massive stroke that led to his death.

Perry starred on the show as Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad, serving as one of the moral pillars of the series and often giving Archie advice that he only sometimes took.

This week, KJ Apa, who plays Archie, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the show will handle Perry’s death, noting that he isn’t fully sure of the plan moving forward.

“We’re definitely gonna obviously have to address it at some point,” Apa said. “[Possibly] that [means] Molly [Ringwald] stepping in as more of an active parent for Archie, but that all depends on the availability of the actors around us. So, you know, we’ll do what we can.”

With Riverdale gearing up for its season finale in just a few episodes, it’s possible that the show will write in Perry’s passing when Season 4 premieres.

“His legacy is gonna live on in the lives around him, that he worked with, you know?” Apa said. “I’m never gonna forget him and I think it’s still very fresh and we’re all still dealing with it.”

Riverdale‘s April 24 episode aired the last scene Perry had filmed for the show, with Fred having a classically reassuring conversation with Archie in the kitchen of their home.

Ahead of the episode, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that he wishes the scenes between Fred and Archie “could go on forever.”

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Aguirre-Sacasa spoke to Entertainment Tonight last month and revealed that the series will address Perry’s death in a narrative way.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” he said. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

