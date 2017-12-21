How Long Has Khloe Kardashian Wanted a Baby?

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy is a dream come true!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed she was expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson Wednesday via an intimate Instagram photo, but fans of the E! show know she’s wanted to be a mom for much longer.

A source told PEOPLE Wednesday that while Kardashian has long wanted to be a mom, her past relationships with athletes Lamar Odom and French Montana weren’t right for bringing a child into the world.

“This is something Kardashian has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” they said. “She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

On the season 13 finale of the show, Kardashian received news that her uterus was normal after an initial fertility scare that had led her to stop taking birth control, and revealed that she and the Cavaliers player had “definitely [talked] about starting a family” together.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” said Kardashian, who had initially visited a specialist to see if she could serve as a surrogate for her sister Kim Kardashian, who is also expecting a child with husband Kanye West. “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

She added that even though she loves being “Auntie KoKo” to her nieces and nephews, she wasn’t sure when motherhood would happen for her.

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” she said in a confessional. “Now I have so many other things to think about. Do I wanna have my own baby now? I don’t know. I’m at a crossroads.”

In April, Kardashian opened up to ES Magazine about possibly getting engaged to the sports star, admitting she would say yes if he asked and was excited about having children with her beau. Thompson is already the father of son Price with his ex.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she revealed. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

Added the Revenge Body host, “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

