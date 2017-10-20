How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Scott Disick’s New Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian has never been one to hold back her thoughts, but she’s kept mum when it comes to ex Scott Disick‘s new relationship with model Sofia Richie.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, have been hot and heavy possibly since May, when the two were spotted together at Cannes. The model and daughter of Lionel Richie denied there was anything going on at the time, tweeting, “Scott and I are just homies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But the romance became impossible to deny last month, when photos of the couple packing on the PDA surfaced. Since then, the two have been all over each other in spots around the world, most recently in Venice, Italy.

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian Bashes Scott Disick in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Disick, who is the father of Kardashian’s three children, has been featured on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but largely apart from his ex.

Apparently the distance extends to the eldest Kardashian sister’s interest in Disick’s new romance.

“At this point Kourtney isn’t interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he’s good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”

Kardashian for her part has also moved on, and is rumored to be dating model Younes Bendjima.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!