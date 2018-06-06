How Kate Spade New York Will Honor the Late Founder

Kate Spade New York is planning to add a window display to every store location in honor of its late founder’s passing.

Starting soon, Kate Spade New York retail locations will remove all advertisements, signs and products from their windows, according to a report by PEOPLE. Sources told the outlets that they will be replaced by simple poster-sized copies of the company’s official statement on Spade’s passing.

The statement was originally posted on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after Spade’s death.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” it read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Spade started the iconic brand in 1993 with the help of her husband, Andy Spade. She had little experience or support, yet she managed to create a company with global influence inside of a decade.

The change in signage will begin by Wednesday, sources told reporters. The statement will also be put front and center on the company’s website. All promotional e-mails, advertisements and social media posts will temporarily stop in Spade’s honor.

Spade and her husband met at Arizona State University together. They moved to New York and got married, and she chose to use her new name for her ambitious start-up company. The couple worked closely together for years, building Kate Spade New York into a $2.4 billion company.

In 2006, the couple decided to sell their ownership stake in the company. It sold to Liz Claiborne, Inc., and the entrepreneurs took a prolonged break from the industry. In 2016, Kate Spade revealed to PEOPLE that she simply wanted time to raise her daughter.

“I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter [Frances Beatrix Spade],” Spade said. “People asked me, ‘Don’t you miss it?’ I really didn’t. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I might.“

On Tuesday morning, Spade was found dead in her Upper East Side apartment of an apparent suicide. The fashion mogul was found by a housekeeper in her bedroom with a suicide note nearby.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the family’s statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know are struggling with depression or feel you need help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.