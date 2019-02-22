How the Kardashians Reacted to Jordyn Woods’ Apology

The Kardashian/Jenner family was thrown into chaos this week when it was revealed that Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and reports indicate that the family is now cutting Woods off after her alleged indiscretion.

Woods has reportedly been attempting to apologize to Kardashian and is feeling “really distraught” in the wake of the scandal and “knows she made a mistake,” a source told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize,” the insider said. “She wants to apologize and make everything right.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Woods is “devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast,” adding, “She knows making out with Tristan was wrong.”

The majority of the family seems pretty unwilling to accept any apology from Woods, according to the source.

“The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh,” the insider said. “No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”

Over the past two days, Kardashian and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have unfollowed Woods on social media, and Kim took things one step further when she and Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq took the Good American designer for a girls’ trip following the drama.

Kim documented the car ride on her Instagram Story, announcing, “Girls’ trip!” as she filmed herself and Haqq in the backseat and Khloé in the front. The KKW Beauty founder then shared a video of herself lip syncing to Brandy’s “Who Is She 2 U?,” the subject of which is cheating.

They then listened to to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man,” which features lyrics including “If you mess with my man / I’ma be the one to bring it to ya / Got my girls, got my man / So find your own and leave mine alone.”

Khloé herself seemingly responded to the allegations on her Instagram Story when she posted a series of her now-signature cryptic quotes.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read, while a second said, “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

The third quote read, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Since the scandal broke, Woods has reportedly been completely cut off by the family and moved out of Jenner’s guesthouse, where she had been living for some time.

Jenner and Woods have been close friends for years after meeting in middle school, and a source told Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics founder may not completely cut Woods out of her life.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore,” the source said. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney