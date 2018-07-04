How Kaley Cuoco Prepared for Her Wedding to Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook tied the knot over the weekend surrounded by friends and family, and the stunning ceremony was certainly a night to remember for all involved.

Both Cuoco and Cook have been sharing photos and videos of their special day on social media, giving fans a peek at the venue, ceremony and, of course, Cuoco’s multiple ensembles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a nearly 10-minute long IGTV video shared by Cuoco’s longtime makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, fans can watch The Big Bang Theory star get ready for her big day, with an accompanying photo from Greenberg documenting Cuoco’s transformation from under-eye gels to full glam.

The makeup artist told People that she and Cuoco wanted the actress’ natural beauty to shine through on her big day, so they used products that would allow them to achieve a what Greenberg described as an “effortless and natural” look.

For the ceremony, Cuoco wore a custom lace Reem Acra dress with a matching cape, with Greenberg explaining that she and Cuoco decided to keep the makeup simple to avoid competing with the gown.

“The Reem Acra dress speaks for itself,” she said. “We wanted a natural true Kaley to shine through with this look.”

Greenberg used products by Cover FX and Burt’s Bees to create the look, as well as natural-looking false eyelashes for just the right amount of drama.

Cuoco’s hair was styled in a loose chignon, which hairstylist Christine Symonds accented with sparkling floral embellishments.

Greenberg’s IGTV video includes footage of Greenberg applying Cuoco’s makeup, Symonds blowing out her hair and stylist Brad Goreski helping Cuoco with her cape, with the star doing her best to keep herself from crying.

“What a fabulous day for a white wedding,” Greenberg shared.

Cuoco’s dogs also make an appearance in the clip, walking the star down the aisle. Cuoco and Cook are extremely passionate about animals, and the bride shared on Instagram that the couple asked guests to bring dog and cat donations to Paw Works in lieu of wedding gifts.

“Wow did everyone come through!!!” she wrote. “Unbelievable donations and gifts for our 4 legged friends. Thank you to everyone, what an incredible turn out! We feel so blessed and happy!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta