How Felicity Huffman Is Doing in Prison Right Now

Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison last week to serve her sentence, and the actress is reportedly “doing really well.”

“Felicity is doing really well and she’s holding up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. On Saturday, Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, and their 17-year-old daughter Georgia visited the 56-year-old, and the insider said that “the visits went nicely.”

“They spent a lot of time together. They sat in the visitors room for a few hours and spoke,” the source said, adding that the trip was “hard for Georgia.”

“Her mother’s in prison garb — it’s very difficult,” they continued. “This is not to be taken lightly. It’s federal prison. This is not ‘club fed’ — it’s just not. It’s not like the articles on online.”

“She’s in a room with inmates with a toilet in the middle of the floor,” the source added of Huffman. “She’s in prison garb and there’s work duty — it’s pretty serious stuff.”

In addition to her two week sentence, Huffman was given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release. Huffman was indicted earlier this year after she was involved in the college admissions scandal, in which she “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.”

The money went to Rick Singer, who organized the scheme and organized for a proctor to correct answers on Huffman’s oldest daughter’s SAT test. Huffman originally announced her decision to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May and was sentenced in September.

Before the Desperate Housewives star reported to the prison, Lori Loughlin, who was also involved in the scandal, reportedly attempted to contact her to discuss the former’s sentence.

“She wanted to encourage her, and see how she was doing,” a source told PEOPLE. “She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before.”

“She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be,” the insider added of Loughlin. “She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes. She’s definitely hoping that Felicity’s time in prison will go easy for her, because that will be a positive sign that, if Lori has to serve time, that she’ll be able to weather it as well.”

Loughlin’s rep said that the two women did not connect before Huffman reported to prison.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe