Here’s How Celebrities Are Getting Ready for Christmas

The weather outside is frightful, but the inside is so delightful as everyone prepares for the holidays. With Christmas only 15 days away, celebrities are already getting prepared.
Celebrities have taken to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to share photos of their holiday set-up. Some of them go all-out with extravagant celebrations, while others just put up a Christmas tree.
The Christmas tree tradition dates back thousands of years, according to WhyChristmas.com. Revelers used the evergreen fir tree to celebrate winter festivals. In Christianity, the tree is seen as a symbol of everlasting life with God. Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia claim to be the location of the first documented use of a Christmas tree.
Here’s a look at how celebrities are preparing for Christmas and their Christmas trees.
Al Roker
Al Roker and the rest of the Today Show team are trying to move past a difficult 2017 by focusing on the holidays. Roker finally put up his Christmas Tree on Dec. 10. You can spot a Georgia Bulldogs ornament on the tree. His wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, attended the University of Georgia.
The Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas has been celebrating Christmas on the media tour trail as he promotes Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
His brother, Kevin Jonas, is celebrating the holidays with his wife, Danielle, and their two young daughters, Alena and Valentana.
Joe Jonas has been at Mammoth Mountain in California this weekend.
Mariah Carey
As Mariah Carey has one of the biggest holiday hits of all time with her smash song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” you would expect her to go big for the holiday. That’s exactly what she did, filling her Instagram page with photos of her family preparing for Christmas. She’s had her Christmas tree up since Dec. 6.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran might be a Member of the British Empire now, but that’s not stopping him from celebrating Christmas like he’s still a little kid.
“In the mood of the mooj,” he wrote on Dec. 6 after he put the finishing touches on his tree. The post earned over 2.2 million likes.
Kylie Jenner
The 20-year-old Kylie Jenner has avoided posting pictures of herself that show her below the shoulders, as she is rumored to be pregnant. She instead posted a photo of her elaborate Christmas tree, thanking Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham for the designs.
“Even more perfect in real life,” she said of the decorated 20-foot tree.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears didn’t even wait for December to start before she put out her Christmas tree. She posted a photo of the fully-lit tree on Nov. 29. Last week, she also posted photos of her children having Christmas fun at a park.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also put their tree up early. The Live! host posted a photo of the tree on Nov. 29.
“She’s here…….(yes i said she. We can all agree that tree is one elegant lady.),” Ripa wrote.
Ripa also posted photos from Live!‘s holiday party on Friday. In one, Ripa and Consuelos share a kiss with a green-lit Empire State Building in the background.
Paris Hilton
Hotel heiress, former reality star and DJ Paris Hilton posted a photo of her Christmas tree back on Nov. 21.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” she wrote. Hilton has also been posting throwback photos from Hilton Christmases past.
“It’s the 1st day of December! Christmas is almost here!” she wrote in front of a different Christmas tree.