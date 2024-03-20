How Cara Delevingne's House Burned Down

On March 15, Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out while she was away working in London. Now, additional information regarding the house fire has surfaced.

Cara's parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne addressed the situation shortly before her Cabaret performance at the Playhouse Theatre that same night, revealing that an electrical fire had gotten out of control due to high winds in the area, causing it to spread.

"Power lines," a video shot by TMZ, shows Charles telling a videographer as he stood in line for the show. "Very windy there." Pandora further explained that Cara was "devastated" over the tragedy because it was a property she considered to be her primary residence, and it was taken from her. "She had everything in her house—her whole life," she explained. "She built it. She made it."

NBC Los Angeles reported that the 6,650-square-foot mansion caught fire around 4 a.m. local time. Fire officials confirmed to the outlet that the flames started at the back of the residence and advanced into one room before spreading into the attic, causing a roof collapse.

According to the publication, it took more than two hours for the fire to be extinguished entirely, with one firefighter hospitalized in fair condition and one unnamed resident suffering minor smoke inhalation as a result.

After the fire, Cara confirmed that all of her cats had survived and expressed her gratitude to first responders "from the bottom of my heart" for their efforts in putting out the flames.

"My heart is broken today," revealed the Suicide Squad star on her Instagram Story. "I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."

Cara bought the property for $7.8 million in 2019, and it previously appeared in a 2010 issue of Architectural Digest. "My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes," the 31-year-old said in the article. "I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods."