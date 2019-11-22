‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Actor Michael J. Pollard’s Death Has Social Media in Mourning

Fans are in mourning after Oscar nominated actor Michael J. Pollard, known for his role in House of 1,000 Corpses, passed away at the age of 80. After director Rob Zombie announced the news on Facebook Friday morning, fans of the star, who portrayed autograph enthusiast Stucky in the Zombie-directed film, took to social media to react to the death and pay their respects.

Oscar nominee and unforgettable character actor Michael J. Pollard passed away last night. He was a huge genre fan and loved schlock horror. Remember him tonight with AMERICAN GOTHIC, SLEEPAWAY CAMP 3, SKEETER, or HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES. Rest in peace, and thank you for the fun. pic.twitter.com/NODc5c4358 — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 22, 2019

“Michael J. Pollard barely said a word in The Russians Are Coming and was hilarious. Then he gave an iconic performance in Bonnie and Clyde. In the years since it was always great to see him pop up in all kinds of films. A unique actor,” one fan remembered Pollard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“R.I.P. Michael J Pollard,” another tweeted. “A beloved character actor with memorable rolls in Scrooge‘s, House of 1000 Corpses, Tango & Cash, and best known to Star Trek fans as Jahn in the TOS episode ‘Miri’. He will be missed.”

#RIP Michael J. Pollard (1939-2019). Legends Never Die, they live on inside of each of us. The joy and sorrow Michael’s characters gave us is Impossible to forget, if you ever saw him on screen even once you would Know #MichaelPollard won’t be forgotten. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WhfPwBzT93 — El Tech O (@BrianLeeOkert) November 22, 2019

“R.I.P. [Michael J. Pollard],” began a friend of the actor’s. “He was a one-of-a-kind character actor with countless credits, but to me he’ll always be C.W. in [Bonnie and Clyde]. An indelibly odd, sweet, vulnerable performance. I had a beautiful and long friendship with him.”

“Michael J Pollard was that unique character actor that elevated any scene he was in. He will truly be missed. RIP,” added another.

Sad news today, movie fans. Michael Pollard passed away. He’s one of the greats and I was always excited when he popped up in movies. Brilliant actor with a smile that could melt your heart. ❤️😔 #rip pic.twitter.com/9jVUK9kVMx — Sara Ann (@saraannmoviefan) November 22, 2019

News of Pollard’s death was shared Friday by Zombie, who took to his Facebook account to share a photo of himself, Pollard, and two other cast members of the 2003 film.

“We have lost another member of our HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES family. I woke up to the news that Michael J. Pollard had died,” Zombie wrote. “I have always loved his work and his truly unique on screen presence. He was one of the first actors I knew I had to work with as soon as I got my first film off the ground. He will be missed. “

Along with his role in House of 1,000 Corpses, Pollard also had credits in Bonnie and Clyde, a performance that earned him nominations for Best Supporting Actor as well as Most Promising Newcomer at the 1968 Golden Globes and n Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role later that year.

Pollard’s other credits include The Smugglers, Hannibal Brooks, Dirty Little Billy, The American Way, Roxanne, American Gothic, Scrooged, Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland, and many more.

Pollard’s death follows the September death of his House of 1,000 Corpses co-star Sid Haig, known for his portrayal of Captain Spalding.