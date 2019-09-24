Horror Legend Sid Haig’s Wife Called His Death ‘A Shock to All of Us’

Susan L. Oberg, the wife of late horror actor Sid Haig, is in shock following her husband’s death at the age of 80. Haig, who had prominent roles in films like The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses, passed away Saturday after having been hospitalized about a week prior. Announcing his death on social media, Oberg paid tribute to her husband, admitting that his death “came as a shock” to his family and friends.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” Oberg wrote alongside a photo of herself holding Haig’s hand from his hospital bed. “He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.”

“He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans,” she continued. “This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

“Sidney Eddie Mosesian 7/14/39 – 9/21/19 Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend,” Oberg’s post concluded. “Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”

Born Sidney Eddy Mosesian, the son of an electrician, Haig broke into the entertainment industry as a drummer, recording the No. 4 hit single “Full House” with the T-Birds in 1958, The Wrap reports.

He got his start in acting after he appeared in Jack Hill’s UCLA student film The Host, going on to appear in many of Hill’s other films throughout the late ’60s and early ’70s, including 1968’s Spider Baby, 1973’s Coffy, and 1974’s Foxy Brown. Haig’s other credits include roles in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, and more.

After a brief retirement, Haig returned to acting in 2003 when he appeared as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, a role he reprised in Zombie’s 3 From Hell, which is set for release later this year. Haig also appeared in Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects as well as Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Halloween, Brotherhood of Blood, Creature, The Lords of Salem, and Hatch III.

Following his death, Haig’s fans are flocking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor, who they are remembering as a “cult classic” and “a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being.”