Horror Legend Dies in Car Wreck: David J. Skal Was 71

Legendary horror author David J. Skal has died. He was 71. Locus Magazine shared the sad news, noting that Skal was killed in a car accident. Over on Twitter, one of Skal's family members alleged that the writer was "struck by a drunk driver on New Year's Day."

The post went on to praise Skal as "a brilliant author and historian of classic horror," before encouraging horror fans to "consider picking up one of his books." The family member later added, "We only just heard yesterday. His partner Bob is in the ICU but will be ok." They also shared, "My family's relationship with him was a bit complicated, so I never really got to spend any time with him as an adult. Reach out to your family, folks, and don't let things go unsaid."

David John Skal was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio on June 21, 1952. As a young man, he studied journalism at Ohio University, where he also worked as a film critic and editor for the college newspaper. Skal went on to become a prolific horror writer, scribing books such as Death Makes a Holiday: A Cultural History of Halloween, Hollywood Gothic: The Tangled Web of Dracula from Novel to Stage to Screen, and Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker, the Man Who Wrote.

Following his death, Skal's fans have taken to social media to memorialize the late author. "David J. Skal, one of horror cinema's greatest historians, was killed by a drunk driver on Jan. 1st," horror filmmaker Ted Geoghegan wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "His informative, fun commentaries on classic films are second-to-none and his numerous books are all must-haves. Celebrate his life by consuming some of his brilliance."

"I'm deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of author and historian David J. Skal, whose work in horror scholarship laid bare the power and significance of this genre we love," added screenwriter Michael Varrati. "His writing blazed a trail that so many would follow. A definitive 'Monster Kid' and truly kind man."

"Very sorry to report that Monsterama double alumnus and good friend David J. Skal has passed away," commented fellow writer Anthony Taylor. "According to his sister, a car jumped the median and hit his car on New Year's Day. David was a learned man, a wonderful writer and a good friend."