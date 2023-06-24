Tim Allen Addresses 'Home Improvement' Son's Legal Troubles

Tim Allen has weighed in on the legal issues revealed about former TV son Zachery Ty Bryan. The young actor played Allen's oldest son, Brad Taylor, on the classic ABC sitcom, but he's allegedly been involved in some far more troubling behavior lately.

According to The Hollywood Reporter expose, Tim Allen was asked about the allegation against his former TV son and the path he was on since Home Improvement ended. "I don't know what's going on with him," Allen told the outlet. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control. I don't know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don't know."

Zachery Ty Bryan Says He Started Drinking at 14 While on 'Home Improvement'https://t.co/JjiOm673MT — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 24, 2023

Bryan tried to address many allegations against him with the THR feature, defending himself against allegations of fraud and detailing his domestic violence arrest. "What people don't understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It's the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win," Bryan said in reference to the fraud allegations before hopping to the topic of his arrest. "We didn't even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.

"At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it... but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day," he continued. He is still involved with Johnny Faye Cartwright, the woman at the other end of the domestic incident.

For Allen, he is sending the best to his TV son and know's he has a long road ahead. "I know Zach's heart. He's got to figure out his own way," Allen said.