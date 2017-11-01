‘Girls Next Door’ Alum Holly Madison Rocks ‘Stranger Things’ Costume for Halloween

It seems like everybody had a Stranger Things-inspired costume for Halloween this year, and former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is no exception.

The Girls Next Door alum posted a picture of herself dressed as the series’ heroine Eleven, wearing a pink dress, blonde wig and blue jacket while holding a plate full of Eggo waffles.

“Who wants a Sandy Eggo?” Madison captioned the photo.

The 37-year-old appears to be a huge fan of the Netflix show, posting a picture over the weekend of her hanging out on a recreation of one of the show’s iconic sets.

“Waiting for a message…” she captioned the picture in which she gestures towards the holiday lights which act as a conduit to another dimension in the show.

Madison also dressed as another strong woman in a popular television show this Halloween, posting a picture from over the weekend of her dressed up as Daenerys from Game of Thrones.

“Bend the knee,” she captioned the picture of her costume, in reference to a line from the show.