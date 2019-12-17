‘Holiday With the Houghs’: Ciara’s Performance Just Blew Twitter Away

Ciara fans were thrilled to see the songstress take the stage Monday night to perform a medley of Christmas songs during Julianne Hough and brother Derek Hough‘s NBC holiday special, Holiday With the Houghs. The 34-year-old R&B musician wowed the crowd as well as viewers watching at home with a mashup of Christmas songs, starting with “Winter Wonderland” and going into a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

She looked fantastic in a red leather mini coat that showed off a matching pair of thigh-high boots and a red beret.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to gush over her performance as well as her look.

I swear @ciara’s Christmas performances be EVERYTHING! The way she changes up these songs be 🔥 She added “Level Up” into “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” #HolidaysWithTheHoughs #LevelUp — Javon (@GottiFreshBobby) December 17, 2019

“HOT damn. Ciara just tore that floor up with those THIGH HIGH RED BOOTS…BRAVO,” one fan wrote, adding several clapping hands emojis.

“Ciara sounded good and looked good,” another said with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn Ciara is performing at everything this year. I hadn’t heard from her since I danced to ‘get up’ in the 6th grade talent show,” another said.

“I want y’all to know Ciara is killing it in Holiday with the Hough’s,” someone else tweeted.

Even Julianne Hough herself took to the social media platform during the performance to praise the star. “[Ciara] crushing this Christmas mashup!” Hough tweeted.

Ciara’s mind-blowing performance came a few weeks after she hosted the American Music Awards, another event fans say she knocked out of the park. Not only did the singer perform her new hit, “Melanin,” but she also rocked nine different outfit changes throughout the night to serve some major looks at the awards ceremony.

After her performance on Holidays With the Houghs, Ciara thanked Julianne and Derek on Twitter “for inviting me to celebrate the holidays with you on [Holidays With the Houghs]! It was so much fun!”

Julianne and Derek united for their first holiday special, hosting and performing throughout. They relied on their playful sibling competition, poking fun at each other and telling family stories. Derek, 34, found the perfect way to troll Julianne, 31, when he presented her with a picture of himself with his Emmys; Julianne gifted him with a messy hand-made jacket with “J’s Big Bro” written on the back.

Derek and Julianne are both Emmy winners. They both took home the Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for her “Elastic Heart” routine on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. Derek also took home the same award for his work on DWTS in 2013. Both siblings have been nominated for multiple Emmys.

Photo credit: Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC