Hoda Kotb Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Need Anyone to Walk Her Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are days away from tying the knot, and Today‘s Hoda Kotb is rooting for the actress amid her family drama.

“She’s kind of coming in confident. There’s something about that that I like,” Kotb told PEOPLE about Markle, who is set to get married Saturday at Windsor Castle.

‘She’s 36 years old, she has lived her life,” Kotb added.

Although Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was originally supposed to be present for the royal wedding, and walking her down the aisle, he announced that he will not be able to attend the wedding due to medical issues.

As her father will not be making the trip, as confirmed by Meghan early Thursday, the question remains: Who will walks Markle down the aisle?

“I wonder if she’ll walk down the aisle by herself‚ because does she really need someone to give her away? Really? Now?” Kotb said. “There’s something about her that’s strong and confident.”

Kotb and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will be reporting on the couple’s big day from England.

Meghan previously announced that her father would be unable to attend the royal nuptials after undergoing heart surgery following a heart attack and subsequent chest pains.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan said in an official statement from Kensington Palace, once again reiterating that she and her soon-to-be husband are looking forward to their wedding on May 19. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

While it has been reported that Markle Sr. is “alert and coherent” after doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels, the surgery has left him unable to travel, marking a major shakeup in the wedding plans, as he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Despite the pre-wedding shakeup, another source confirmed to Us Weekly that the soon-to-be newlyweds are still looking forward to their big day.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” the royal source said. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

Today willl air live from Windsor Castle from 7 to 11 a.m. ET on NBC Friday with Guthrie, Kotb, Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. Live coverage of the royal wedding will air live Saturday beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET on NBC.