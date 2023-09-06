Hoda Kotb Leaves 'Today' Show Early

Hoda Kotb left the Today show early on Wednesday for a very important reason. PEOPLE reports that the mother of two had to take daughters Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6, to their first day of school. The outlet noted that Kotb was part of the morning show's start, but left around 20 minutes later to make sure her kids got to school on time.

"Hoda, you're on the run – it's the first day of school," co-host Savannah Guthrie said to Kotb, after the pair shared details on stories Today would be covering. "I'm taking my kids to school!" Kotb replied, then appearing to ask the show's producers, "Okay, can I leave right now?" Guthrie then added, "Yes give them a hug for us," as Kotb took off and told fellow Today journalists Craig Melvin and Al Roker, "Byeee! See ya later!" As she left, Guthrie cheered, "Go get 'em, girls!"

Happy back-to-everything season from our TODAY family! 🎒🍂 pic.twitter.com/3NEX0ZblYC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 29, 2023

Earlier this year, Kotb missed several episodes of Today while away dealing with a family emergency. Upon returning, she shared what she had been through, explaining that her youngest child had suffered a medical scare that required hospitalization. "Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary." Kotb added, "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home." Speaking to all the Today viewers who have offered support during her difficult time, Kotb said, "I felt you. I heard you. I needed you."

Kotb continued, "It's funny, I always talk about gratitude, gratitude, but I found myself not living in that lane because I was scared. And then I decided, you know what, let me think about this for a minute. I have a family who loves me. I have a little girl who's home. I have a wonderful support system. I have doctors who would have done anything to make everything better, and they did. So sometimes you talk about gratitude and when you're pushed to the limit, you're like, do I feel it?"

The Today host also reveled that actress Jamie Lee Curtis offered her support during the difficult time. During one of Curtis' appearances on Today, Kotb shared that she received a heartfelt present from Curtis, and wanted to publicly thank the Oscar-winner. "I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all the Amazon stuff that you get," Kotb explained. "And, Jamie Lee, I opened the package, and inside I saw two teddy bears and a beautiful 'my hand in yours' that you had given to my girls. And she said, 'I know it was scary. This is for your girls.' From you."

Kotb continued, "And I thought to myself, in the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids. And I can't tell you how touched and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just wanted to say thank you."