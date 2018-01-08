See ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb’s Adorable Daughter Cheer During Sunday’s NFL Playoffs

Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley showed their New Orleans Saints pride Sunday with an adorable Instagram post.

Kotb, 53, shared a photo of her 11-month old daughter during the NFL playoff game between the Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

Haley, who will turn one on Valentine’s Day according to The Daily Mail, is pictured with her arms raised in support for the Saints.

The caption for the photo read: “Hip hip hooray!!!!” as a message of support prior to the Saints 31-26 victory over the Panthers.

Hip hip hooray!!!! @saints A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

The anchor lived in New Orleans in the 1990s while working for the local CBS affiliate, WWL-TV, according The Daily Mail.

Kotb live-tweeted throughout the game catching the attention of the team who tweeted back ‘We see ya @hodakotb!’