Hilary Duff Violated Instagram Rules by Publicly Shaming Non-Famous Neighbor

Hilary Duff violated Instagram‘s rules by publicly shaming her non-famous neighbor in her Instagram Story videos.

An Instagram representative told The Blast the company removed some of Duff’s content for “violatnig our policies.”

Specifically, Instagram said Duff violated the sixth rule on its Terms of Service, which bars users from bullying, harassing and defaming others.

“You must not defame, stalk, bully, abuse, harass, threaten, impersonate or intimidate people or entities and you must not post private or confidential information via the Service, including, without limitation, your or any other person’s credit card information, social security or alternate national identity numbers, non-public phone numbers or non-public email addresses,” the rule reads.

It is not clear what Instagram removed, since Duff did not complain about her neighbor in photo posts. Instead, she complained in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, so the videos would have disappeared in 24 hours anyway. However, these videos are archived by third parties, and The Blast posted the clips.

In one, Duff called out to “all New Yorkers with a–hole neighbors” for “any advice you have.” She complained about her neighbor smoking cigarettes, which made her apartment “reek.” Duff also included her neighbor’s name, Dieter Addison, on the clip.

“We know your parents pay your rent, you’ve never worked a day in your life,” Duff added in a second clip. “Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a d– dude and throw your garbage down the chute.”

She later posted a message, which reads, “And another thing… stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend… it scares me and my kid… therapy is cheaper.”

According to The Blast, Addison has been “hounded” by paparazzi and “even her fans.” He is not famous and did not want to be in the spotlight.

The Blast previously reported on Thursday that New York police officers went to Duff’s apartment earlier this week after receiving a call of a dispute in her building. NYPD sources told the site Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, hit her neighbor, a 26-year-old man. Neither man was injured.

“I had to call the police this morning because Hilary’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, barged in and tried to punch me in the face,” Addison told Page Six. “I tried to avoid his fist, but he hit me on the head… So I pushed him out of the apartment, but I didn’t assault him.

Police sources told Page Six officers were called to Duff’s apartment at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday because of a complaint about someone smoking in the hallway. But Addison said he called 911 after the alleged fight. Addison later filed a police report.

“Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, latenight noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now,” Duff’s reps told Page Six. “She tried numerous times in polite ways to handle this situation including countless sessions with the landlords of the building. As every mother knows, protecting your kid has to come first and foremost and that is her primary goal. She reached a breaking point after a 15 hour work day and yet another sleepless night.”

Koma called the allegations of a fight “untrue.”