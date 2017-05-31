Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Gets Haylie Duff’s Daughter Ryan Into Trouble

If you can count on cousins for anything, you can definitely count on them to get you in trouble now and then – something Haylie Duff’s little girl Ryan learned the hard way.

This is AFTER Luca taught her to scale to the top of @hilaryduff car! 😜❤️ These like cousins are gonna be trouble 🤦‍♀️ #HerIdol #WantsToBeJustLikeHim A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on May 29, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Hilary Duff’s little boy Luca is already teaching Ryan his dastardly ways and it’s pretty clear that these two are going to get up to no good together.

Duff shared a photo of her daughter and her nephew on the hood of a very nice car captioned, “This is AFTER Luca taught her to scale to the top of @hilaryduff car!” Haylie, 32, captioned the cute snap. “😜❤️ These like cousins are gonna be trouble 🤦‍♀️ #HerIdol #WantsToBeJustLikeHim.”

Hilary reposted the photo later apologizing to her sister, saying, “Cousins stick together,” she wrote. “Dubs trubs @haylieduff I’m apologizing on Luca’s behalf for teaching that angel of yours that it’s cool to climb on cars 😳.”

While it looked like some innocent fun, we can’t wait to see what kind of trouble these two get up to as they grow up together. Bring on the mischievous Instagrams!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ENewsVideo