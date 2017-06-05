Newly Single Hilary Duff Declares ‘Fries Before Guys’ With Hilarious Accessory

Hilary Duff is currently single and has discovered what she wants to prioritize over her dating life: eating French fries. The former Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a humorous pic to share her new favorite catchphrase.

Word. 🍟😛 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The image shows the 29-year-old actress wearing a pin attached to her jacket that reads: “Fries before guys.” Duff snapped a selfie with her long locks flowing in front of her while wearing an eye-catching shade of bright red lipstick.

The mother of one shared the snap with the simple caption, “Word,” along with French fries and smiley face emojis.

Hilary Duff called it quits with her music producer beau Matthew Koma in April of this year. Sources close to the two explained that they broke up because of their busy schedules.

Duff’s fans first became suspicious of a split when they both stopped following each other on Instagram. To add fuel to the fire, Duff was seen with her former flame, trainer Jason Walsh.

Hilary and Jason broke up last December after a few months of dating. They reunited in New York City for a workout and seemed to be having a good time.

“They were playful with each other,” an eyewitness said. “They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together.”

While they “weren’t holding hands or kissing,” the insider insists the actress “seemed very flirty” around Jason.

When Hilary Duff isn’t posting about French fries, she has been busy snapping selfies on the set of her TV Land show Younger. On Monday morning, the Disney Channel alum shared a selfie after getting hair and makeup for the show.

“It’s a Monday @youngertv thanks @jeanqueennetti and @cynthiavanis for my hairsss and makeupssss,” she captioned the snap.

The pic showed Hilary with her blond tresses pulled up into a ponytail with her bangs parted down the middle and resting on her cheeks. She opted for a smoky makeup eye and a natural lip color. Duff sported a pair of flashy earrings with a lacy white top.