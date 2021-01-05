✖

Hilary Duff closed out 2020 in a not-so fun way. The actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child, revealed Monday that she spent at least part of the holidays not at home with family, but in the hospital after she got an eye infection at the end of the year that sent her to the emergency room. The Younger actress opened up about her eventful final days of 2020 in a series of posts to her Instagram Story.

Duff began the flurry of posts with a selfie she captioned, "I took a break from social media for a while over the holiday and just from my phone in gen... it was a delight!" She went on to share several photos from her family’s holiday celebrations, telling fans that they rang in the holidays in Boston. Along with sharing a photo of husband Matthew Koma with their daughter Banks, she also shared a photo of Koma dressed as "skinny Santa." The holidays fun took a turn for the worst, however, when Duff said she noticed her eye "started to look weird and hurt a lot." Duff said she "took a little trip to the emergency room."

The actress, who has been in New York filming the new season of Younger, said she believes she "got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work. As productions resumed following shut downs, frequent covid testing became a standard practice. Despite the actress’ belief that her infection came from that frequent testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health experts have not reported eye infections as a possible side effect of COVID-19 testing, E News! noted. Thankfully, Duff is now on the mend and ringing in 2021 on a much happier note. The actress told fans that her "eye is fine" and she simply "needed antibiotics."

The health scare marked just the latest for the actress, who revealed in November that she had to quarantine after she was exposed to the virus. Duff was able to leave quarantine soon after and spent Thanksgiving with Koma, their daughter Banks Violet, and son Luca Cruz, 8, whom Duff shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

With those health scares behind her, Duff can now excitedly look ahead to 2021, which will be a big one. The Lizzie McGuire alum announced in October that she is expecting her third child, her second with Koma. Announcing her pregnancy, the actress shared a video of Koma rubbing her belly, excitedly writing, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."