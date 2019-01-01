Hilary Duff Says Daughter Banks ‘Already Learned That Boys Have Cooties’

Hilary Duff’s daughter Banks Violet is learning early that big brothers have cooties!

The actress — now 31 — posted the sweetest photo of her two children snuggled up together; however, one doesn’t appear to be enjoying the special moment with their sibling.

Duff’s post shows Luca holding his baby sister, but Banks’ facial expression said it all as far as her mom is concerned.

“Banks has already learned that boys have cooties,” she jokingly captioned in the black-and-white photo.

Although it doesn’t appear her baby girl seems to be enjoying the loving attention from her brother — who is now six — don’t let that face fool you. The two have been inseparable since she was born.

In late November, Duff shared a precious photo of her two children enjoying a sweet moment at home.

“4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy. #gratefulEVERYDAY,” she captioned the memory.

In another Instagram post back in July, the Younger actress admitted her pregnancy wasn’t easy.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff said. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless.”

She continued, “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

She concluded with a reminder of encouragement and empowerment to all pregnant women. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, welcomed Banks on Oct. 25, and she told Ryan Seacrest she was relieved when she found out she was having a girl.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” she explained. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

The actress shares her first child, Luca, with her ex-husband and hockey player, Mike Comrie.