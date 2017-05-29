Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Can’t Even Pee’ Picture On Instagram

It’s easy to forget that celebrities are normal people. They eat at McDonald’s. They get speeding tickets. Sometimes, like in Hilary Duff‘s case, they even have dogs who won’t let them use the bathroom in peace.

Sharing with her Instagram followers, the former Lizzy McGuire star posted a hilarious picture of her puppy curled up in her pants as she attempts to take a bathroom break. It’s very funny, but it’s also very adorable.

Hilary captioned the photo, “Can’t even pee without this stalker finding me.”

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 16, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

The puppy’s name is Momo and he is a mix-breed dog known as a Chug, which is a blend of Chihuahua and Pug. Also, he is the cutest puppy anyone, anywhere has ever seen.

Duff adopted Momo from Love Leo Rescue, an L.A. based non-profit animal rescue shelter.

Hilary has had him for less than a month, and when she got him his name was actually Mojito. Since she has a young son, it’s probably easier for him to say Momo, which may be why she slightly altered the dog’s name.

Also, Momo has three sisters named Daiquiri, Mimosa, and Pina Colada.

