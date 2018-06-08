Hilary Duff Reveals She’s Pregnant in First Baby Bump Photo

Hilary Duff is expecting! The actress announced on Instagram Friday that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are pregnant with a baby girl.

She shared a photo of the couple kissing, which shows her growing baby bump alongside the caption, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” She added emojis of a pregnant woman, baby and bow to accompany the adorable post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This will be the Younger star’s second child and first with Koma. She shares son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, before ending up back together. She opened up about their ups and downs in an interview in December, telling the hosts of The Talk that it was always about “timing.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” the 30-year-old said. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Now they are preparing to be parents together. And it’s possible they’ve had babies on the mind for a while, though.

Duff shocked fans four months ago when she took a video in which she wore a fake baby bump for a movie role. The video was an ad for the sunglasses she was wearing, which were inspired by her Disney Channel character, Lizzie McGuire.

At the time, she headed off pregnancy rumors, writing “not really pregnant guys… just shooting a movie.”

Based on her fan’s reactions to that video, they’re going to be especially excited about the latest news.

At the time one commenter wrote, “”WOW! Prego suits you.”

Her pregnancy news comes at an especially sweet time since her sister, Haylie Duff, just welcomed a baby girl. The proud aunt shared a photo of her new niece just 12 hours before making her own announcement.

Haylie shared that she had welcomed the bundle of joy with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, with a photo of big sister Ryan cradling the sleeping infant.

“She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her!” Haylie captioned the photo. “Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one…Lulu Gray Rosenberg!”

The newest addition to the duff family will always have a best friend now that she has a cousin on the way!