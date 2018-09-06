Hilary Duff Gets Playful in Maternity Shoot With Son Luca and Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is ready for baby number two. The Younger actress shared a sweet photo shoot to social media featuring her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma.

In the photo with Luca, Duff sits on her knees on a giant piece of furniture while Luca climbs it and looks back at the camera with a mischievous smile on his face. Luca wears yellow tennis shoes, jeans and a blue shirt while Duff dons a tight gray dress, putting her baby bump on full display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo with Koma, the couple stands together holding hands in front of an incredible Los Angeles background. Duff wears the same dress but added a large-brimmed brown hat, while Koma wears black skinny jeans and a tucked-in blue shirt.

“And this photo is making papa bear and I look a lot cooler than we are,” Duff captioned the image of her and her boyfriend.

The Lizzie McGuire alum is due any day now. She announced in June that she and Koma were expecting, saying they “made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!”

Since then, she’s been showing off her growing baby bump via social media. Last month, she shared a sweet shoutout to her unborn daughter with a Boomerang video of herself happily smelling a flower.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” she wrote. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

The baby girl will be Duff and Koma’s first child together. She shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She told Ryan Seacrest she was “relieved” to discover she was having a girl.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff told him on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”