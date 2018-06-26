Hilary Duff Literally Jumps for Joy in Sweet Gender Reveal Video

Hilary Duff was very happy when she found out about having a baby girl.

It’s been a few weeks since the actress announced she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a daughter together, but the pregnant starlet took to Instagram Tuesday to show the special moment when she found out the baby’s sex.

Over Mother’s Day, Duff and Koma gathered their close friends and family for a gender reveal party. During the special occasion, E! News writes, the group shot off cannons, which were filled with hot pink confetti and smoke.

Duff’s reaction to the news definitely filled fans with joy, as she can be seen jumping with happiness following the reveal.

“A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this….. the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou,” Hilary captioned the video.

Duff’s first child, 6-year-old Luca Comrie, was also present for the gender reveal party, and she told James Corden recently he’s already brainstorming names for his little sister.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” the 30-year-old shared., “He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey. So, we’ll see. We never know.”

The “Confetti” singer announced the good news on her Instagram on June 8, with a photo of the couple kissing, also showing off her bump. “Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” She added emojis of a pregnant woman, baby and bow to accompany the adorable post.

The baby girl will be Duff’s first child with Koma, who she has been seeing on and off for three years. She had Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Speaking on The Talk in December, the actress explained that timing was everything in her relationship with Koma.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated,” she said. “It’s going so great.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff continued. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Duff can be seen on Younger playing the role of Kelsey Peters, a young book editor who works and is friends with Sutton Foster’s Liza Miller.

Younger airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TVLand.