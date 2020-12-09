Hilary Duff Shows off Bare Baby Bump as She Reminisces on Pre-Baby Body

✖

Hilary Duff is now several months into her pregnancy with her third child, but that isn't stopping her from reminiscing on her pre-pregnancy body. On Wednesday morning, the Younger actress took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos of both her current pregnancy belly as well as her figure before she was expecting.

In the first of several posts, the actress, 33, shared a photo from of herself posing for a mirror selfie, lifting up her sweatshirt to bare her growing baby bump. You can see the photo on the Daily Mail by clicking here. She asked her fans if they think she is having a boy or a girl. At the moment, the poll is currently at a tie, with 50% of those who answered believing Duff's little one on the way is a boy while the remaining 50% think it’s a baby girl.

The soon-to-be mom of three, in a later update, went on to share a video of her post-pregnancy as she stood at the stove of her California home cooking, her midriff bare. Duff admitted that she "would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body." In another post, Duff shared a poolside image of herself in a bright orange one-piece, adding that she "particularly" misses "this one."

Despite the reminiscing on her pre-pregnancy days, Duff doesn't seem to mind her current body, baby bump and all. In another update, she shared a mirror selfie with her growing bump on full display, taking a moment to celebrate her body. She wrote that "this one is working pretty hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family and I’m super grateful and excited about that!"

The former Disney Channel star announced in October that she is expecting. The little one on the way will be her second child with husband Matthew Koma, whom she welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair with in October of 2018. It will be her third child overall, as she also shares son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Announcing her pregnancy, the actress shared a video of Koma rubbing her belly, excitedly writing, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."

Since that announcement, Duff hasn't shied away from sharing updates, including posts of her pregnancy belly. To celebrate her birthday, she shared a sweet photo of herself resting her hand on her stomach. Duff celebrated her birthday sans the typical gathering of friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic. She recently revealed that she had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus.