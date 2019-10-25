Hilary Duff and Fiance Mathew Koma Gush Over Daughter Banks on Her First Birthday

Hilary Duff is celebrating much more than the return of Lizzie McGuire. On Friday, the Younger star and fiance, Mathew Koma marked their daughter Banks’ first birthday. Duff shared an adorable Instagram slideshow of photos of Banks, set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“What a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best),” Duff, 32, wrote. “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”

Koma, 32, shared another slideshow of photos, alongside his own tribute to Banks.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet, little, insane Banks Bair,” Koma wrote. “The amount of joy, love, laughter and life you’ve brought into our hearts is immeasurable and there are no words to do justice the force that is you in a high chair eating a croissant. Being your father is truly the greatest gift of my life and every ‘phase’ continues to be a ‘this is the best part’ moment… accompanied by a little heartbreak knowing how fast it goes and how delicate every minute of every day is. Even in the depths of your 4 month screaming concert, I was honored to be the one to cradle you through it – after mom did the heavy lifting & needed a break, you TOTALLY let me pretend I was the first call. I am grateful for that. Watching you discover every sound, taste, step, feeling, song, word, and comfort is the blessing of a lifetime. I’m so blown away that we’re the ones who get to hold your hand through your firsts.”

Koma continued, “Your mom is a powerhouse when it comes to all things life: but she shines on a completely different level as your mommy. You’ll grow up to see just how lucky you are , but I know you already know. And your big bruvah couldn’t possibly love his little sister more than he does. He, too, sets the bar higher than you could reach on his shoulders and looks out for you in ways that I know will make you feel safe and protected for the rest of your life.”

Koma jokingly apologized for the “croissant carbs” and letting her drink some sips of his coffee.

“I’m sorry that I don’t always know how the buttons or zippers work on your dresses. I’m sorry for all the sad songs in the car I usually listen to. But I love you something beyond and this was the best year of my life,” Koma concluded. “Happy birthday baba.”

Back in August, Duff celebrated getting back to her “pre-baby body” before Banks’ first birthday, hitting her goal. She thanked her personal trainers and Koma for being her “home chef.”

Duff, who is now busy working on the Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+, is also mother to son Luca, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together