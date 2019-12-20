Hilary Duff Cuts Hair Short, Reveals New ‘Do

Hilary Duff is closing out 2019 and ringing in the new year with a brand new hairstyle. On Dec. 18, the Disney Channel star took to Instagram to debut an above-the-shoulder bob in her most recent IGTV post. Known for her signature long hair, the drastic change, Duff acknowledged, is taking a little getting used to.

“I’m just warning you, this might take a little longer than usual because I just chopped my hair off,” Duff said at one point in the video. “After a big change, like a new hair color or cut, it always takes a minute to figure out your face again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new hairstyle was debuted in a “Daytime holiday makeup tutorial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 16, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

The new look proved to be a big hit with fans, many of whom fawned over the haircut in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Love your hair! Gonna chop mine now!” commented another person.

“Girl you look AMAZING. I’m also obsessed with your hair color tho (sic),” a third person wrote of the new style and hair color.

Another fan wrote that Duff’s new hairstyle made “me wanna [get] the bob.”

The new ‘do is a stark change from her signature long locks, which she has been rocking pretty consistently for the past decade. In fact, Duff’s hair has largely remained unchanged since her time on Lizzie McGuire, the Disney Channel series that came to an end in 2004 and the one which Duff is set to return for the revival on Disney+.

After being off the air for more than a decade, Disney confirmed ahead of the launch of its new streaming service that a sequel was in the works. The series will follow Duff’s Lizzie, who is now a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. It will also include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie.

Reacting to the news shortly after the announcement, Duff couldn’t contain excitement.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl… and into her 30’s,” Duff wrote on Instagram.

Although Duff may be sporting a new ‘do, Lizzie will not be. In late October, a first-look photo of the upcoming series showed Duff in character with her signature long hair.

Along with Duff, much of the series’ original cast will be returning, including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, who will reprise their respective roles of Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire.

A premiere date for the sequel series has not been announced.