Hilary Duff and Her Baby Bump Are Ready for Bed in Sweet New Selfie

Hilary Duff is currently expecting her second child, and the actress has been updating fans on her journey since confirming her pregnancy.

Duff is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma, and the baby girl will be their first child together.

On Wednesday, the Younger star used her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie modeling her bump, with Duff sporting a white nightgown as she cradled her bump in a bathroom.

Earlier this month, Duff shared a sweet shoutout to her daughter alongside a boomerang of the star happily smelling a flower.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” she wrote. Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

In July, Duff shared another mirror shot of her growing bump, offering her thoughts on pregnancy in the caption.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” she wrote. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff continued. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

Duff revealed her pregnancy in June with a snap of herself posing alongside Koma.

“Guess what guys!” she wrote. “@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hilaryduff