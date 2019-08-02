Hilaria Baldwin Slams Publication Following Pregnancy Question After Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, slammed a publication for asking if she was pregnant, less than five months after she suffered a miscarriage. The yoga instructor said an unnamed publication asked if she could confirm a rumor she was expecting again, and said this call “really bugged” her given what she just went through. Baldwin and the Saturday Night Live star are parents to four children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 29, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT

“My publicist got a call from a publication saying they heard a rumor that I’m pregnant and want confirmation. My immediate response is ‘no’ because I’m not — and that is simple,” Baldwin wrote on Monday, alongside a video of her children playing at a beach. “But given what happened this spring, I have to say that this call really bugged me.”

“Firstly, I always get upset when a publication calls, saying they will post something — whether it is true or not,” she continued. “It feels invasive and I’m just living my life and all of a sudden someone calls to tell me they will share something about my personal life — usually made up. But given the subject and that I had a miscarriage this spring, and was so open about it, this one feels extra upsetting.”

Baldwin, 35, said if she ever does get pregnant again, she will tell everyone on Instagram “right away,” noting how she has been open with her struggles in the past.

“So many healing conversations are happening surrounding fertility and infertility and I think this is positive for those of us who felt we had to hide and suffered in silence,” she wrote. “I’m proud to have been and be a part of this movement towards destigmatizing the struggles some of us experience with childbearing. So, I’m asking that you await me telling the news…when and if it happens. Please do not search and try to tell the news for me. It will be MY news…just as any woman has the right to share herself what is happening with her body and her baby.”

Baldwin noted that the video shows her doing cartwheels on the beach, which she clearly could not do if she was pregnant.

In early April, Baldwin revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child, but predicted the pregnancy would end early in a miscarriage. A few days later, she confirmed she did suffer a miscarriage and thanked fans for their support.

Baldwin publicly discussed her trauma to help fight the stigma of miscarriages. Unfortunately, she still had to fight back criticism for being so open.

“I think it’s important to show the truth,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “Because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

Baldwin and Alec married in 2012 and are parents to Carmen, 5; Rafael, 4; Leonardo, 2; and Romeo, 1.

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner