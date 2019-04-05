Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Criticism of Her Pregnancy and Miscarriage Reveal Post

Hilaria Baldwin is coming to her own defense after trolls dubbed her “annoying” for revealing she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

The mom of four and wife of Alec Baldwin took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share an unsettling encounter she had with a follower who slammed her for opening up about her most recent pregnancy, which Baldwin explained had a “very, very small” chance of being a viable pregnancy.

“Nothing is private anymore…good God you’re annoying,” the person wrote in the comment’s section of the post.

In response, Baldwin wrote, “why are you on my page?”

“I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow,” she added in a second comment, captioning the incident on her Instagram Story with, “Because this evil exists too … and it’s not ok.”

The encounter came just hours after Baldwin revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she believes she is experiencing a miscarriage.

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” she wrote. “I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest.”

“I think it’s important to show the truth,” she explained her reasoning for sharing the news. “Because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

Writing that everything “truly isn’t” just fine and that she didn’t “want to have to pretend anymore,” she went on to reveal that while the “embryo has a heartbeat,” it isn’t very strong. “The baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty … but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

In his own post, Alec Baldwin wrote that, “my wife is kind and generous in support of other women.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5, and sons Rafael Thomas, 3, Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months.