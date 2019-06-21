‘High School Musical’ Besties Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Reunite as Bridesmaids

More than 10 years after first starring alongside one another in High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reunited for another special moment.

The duo, who have remained good friends since starring as Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans on the Disney Channel movie, donned their best dresses and came together to celebrate the love of Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty and actress Kim Hidalgo during their June 15 wedding.

Hudgens and Tisdale, alongside Hidalgo’s sister, Daugherty’s sister, and Samantha Droke, served as bridesmaids in the intimate ceremony.

“My fairy friend [Kim Hidalgo] is getting married!!!!” Tisdale captioned a separate post celebrating the big day. “This was taken at my wedding almost 5 years ago and now it’s her turn. I can’t wait to be by your side as you’ve always been for me. I love you Kim!!! #kimandbrant.”

“Well I was in a mood wasn’t I? [Laughing out loud] best time ever at [Kim Hidalgo] wedding,” Hudgens wrote in her own post from the day. “Congrats to the newly married couple!!!”

Donning near-matching vintage-style, beaded lavender Adrianna Papell gowns, Hudgens and Tisdale were at the bride’s side during the ceremony held at the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, California. The location was chosen by Daugherty and Hidalgo in part because it was the location where both of Hidalgo’s grandparents had wed.

“Well, we had the best day ever yesterday!!!! So happy to marry my favorite human,” the bride announced her nuptials. “Thank you to all our family and friends who made our wedding so special. And thank you to this incredible team who took care of every stunning detail!”

For the big day, Hidalgo wore two separate Pronovias gowns – a beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train for the ceremony, attended by 200 guests, and a flowy gown fit for dancing for the reception, where she and Daugherty shared their first dance to a cover of “La Vie en Rose.”

The couple had first met through a dating app three years ago and became engaged during a European trip last year. While in Amsterdam on Valentine’s Day, and with a custom ring, Daugherty had dropped to one knee and popped the question.

“The day I proposed was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life!” Daugherty recalled to PEOPLE.

Now, more than a year later, the couple are enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Greece and thinking about what’s ahead for their future together.

“Eventually we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other,” Hidalgo said. “We do great things together.”