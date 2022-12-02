'RHOA' Alum Marries in Lavish Georgia Ceremony

Porsha Williams is married once again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's Nigerian culture with a traditional ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes is the first of two weddings for the couple. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."

For the Nigerian wedding, Williams had three outfit changes. For the ceremony, she donned a red gown by designer Lakimmy customary for an Edo bride (Guobadia is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria). She also wore an okuku, a headpiece with Benin coral beads before she changed into two gowns by the designer Tabik: one in royal blue and one in gold.

There were plenty of celebrity guests in tow, including her former radio boss Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine's Quad Webb, Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams, rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris. Bravolebrities including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey were also invited.

Williams and Guobadia's engagement was controversial. He is the ex-husband of Williams' former co-star and alleged former friend, Falynn Pina. Just weeks after Guobadia and Pina announced their split, Williams confirmed their engagement, explaining that she and Guobadia began dating and got engaged within a month. Fans found the timeline confusing and questioned if there was ever any overlap. Pina has since moved on with Jaylan Banks. The two have a daughter and are also engaged.

This is Williams' second marriage. She was previously married to former NFL star, Kordell Stewart. Their marriage and divorce played out in Seasons 5-6 of the Bravo reality series. Guobadia has been married three times previously, making Williams his fifth wife.