Henry Winkler Shares Another Joyous Fish Photo After Recent Backlash

Henry Winkler's Twitter has received a surprising about of time in the spotlight in 2021. The 75-year-old actor, whose net worth is a reported $40 million, has made himself a household name thanks to his decades of work, including the iconic role of Fonzie in Happy Days. Nowadays, Winkler is known for his cheery social media presence (in addition to playing Gene Cousineau on HBO's Barry). However, not all his posts garner acclaim.

One thing Winkler often does is post photos of himself fishing, posing with some of his catches. Within his core fan base, these photos are seen as cheery, slice-of-life moments from a Hollywood legend. However, if they go viral, random people pile on the Happy Days star to criticize him for harming an animal.

First brown of the Last day pic.twitter.com/gpr5Z0LY7L — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 21, 2021

That happened back on May 10, when a photo meant to showcase Earth's beauty and the wonder of wildlife was taken the wrong way. Instead of sparking joy, it pissed people off, with many hoping the actor, who also played Barry Zuckerkorn on Arrested Development, at least released the fish back into the water. Despite the scuffle, it appears Winkler wasn't too phased.

In the photo above, uploaded on June 21, Winkler proudly displays his latest aquatic catch while smiling. While he notes it was his last day fishing, for the time being, he clearly didn't slow down just because of online backlash. Luckily, this latest picture didn't garner too many jeers, and it instead received loads of kind comments from fans.

I can’t even express the beauty everywhere on our planet pic.twitter.com/K0uzx6gfiN — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 10, 2021

Fish aren't the only reason Twitter is talking about the Barry star as of late, though. He also posted some peculiar tweets on July 3 and 4, talking about America's current cultural divisions. "We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together," Winkler wrote, adding to a fan who noted the recent COVID-19 pandemic, "The pandemic pushed us inside .. away from each other ..no that was not it." After onlookers called out Winkler for such a wish, he clarified his statement, writing, "to be clear .. I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again .. I ‘m so sorry for not being clear."